Speed ​​skater Martina Sáblíková won her thirty-first medal from the World Championships on Thursday in Heerenveen and confirmed that even at the age of 35 she belongs to the absolute top. The three-time Olympic champion finished third in the 3,000 meters, just short of Norway’s Ragne Wiklund and home star Irene Schouten. In addition to the first bronze in the triple in her career, Sáblíková was also blown away by the great atmosphere that traditionally reigned in the packed Thialf hall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook