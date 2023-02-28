Home Sports Villarreal – Getafe 2:1, Villarreal footballers turned the match against Getafe and succeeded after four defeats
Villarreal – Getafe 2:1, Villarreal footballers turned the match against Getafe and succeeded after four defeats

Turkish forward Ünal put the guests in the lead at the beginning, who confirmed the position of the team’s top scorer with his eighth goal in this year’s competition. The turnaround was led by Nigerian midfielder Chukwueze, who equalized from the penalty spot in the 44th minute and challenged Morales to score with a back pass shortly after the change of sides.

Getafe could have equalized in the end, but Mayoral hit the crossbar in the 89th minute. In the table, it belongs to the penultimate place, Villarreal is seventh.

Spanish Football League – Round 23:
Villarreal – Getafe 2:1 (44. Chukwueze, 52. Morales – 9. Ünal).
Table:
1. FC Barcelona 23 19 2 2 45:8 59
2. Real Madrid 23 16 4 3 47:18 52
3. San Sebastian 23 13 4 6 32:23 43
4. Atletico Madrid 23 12 6 5 32:18 42
5. Betis Seville 23 12 4 7 32:25 40
6. Vallecano 23 9 7 7 29:25 34
7. Villarreal 23 10 4 9 26:23 34
8. Pamplona 23 9 6 8 22:23 33
9. Bilbao 23 9 5 9 33:26 32
10. Mallorca 23 9 4 10 21:24 31
11. Girona 23 8 6 9 36:35 30
12. Spanish Barcelona 23 6 9 8 29:34 27
13. Celtic vigo 23 7 6 10 26:34 27
14. FC Sevilla 23 6 7 10 26:33 25
15. Almeria 23 7 4 12 28:40 25
16. Cadiz 23 6 7 10 18:35 25
17. Valladolid 23 7 3 13 16:33 24
18. Valencia 23 6 5 12 27:27 23
19. Getafe 23 5 7 11 20:30 22
20. Elche 23 1 6 16 17:48 9
