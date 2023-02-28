7
Turkish forward Ünal put the guests in the lead at the beginning, who confirmed the position of the team’s top scorer with his eighth goal in this year’s competition. The turnaround was led by Nigerian midfielder Chukwueze, who equalized from the penalty spot in the 44th minute and challenged Morales to score with a back pass shortly after the change of sides.
Getafe could have equalized in the end, but Mayoral hit the crossbar in the 89th minute. In the table, it belongs to the penultimate place, Villarreal is seventh.
|Spanish Football League – Round 23:
|Villarreal – Getafe 2:1 (44. Chukwueze, 52. Morales – 9. Ünal).
|Table:
|1.
|FC Barcelona
|23
|19
|2
|2
|45:8
|59
|2.
|Real Madrid
|23
|16
|4
|3
|47:18
|52
|3.
|San Sebastian
|23
|13
|4
|6
|32:23
|43
|4.
|Atletico Madrid
|23
|12
|6
|5
|32:18
|42
|5.
|Betis Seville
|23
|12
|4
|7
|32:25
|40
|6.
|Vallecano
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29:25
|34
|7.
|Villarreal
|23
|10
|4
|9
|26:23
|34
|8.
|Pamplona
|23
|9
|6
|8
|22:23
|33
|9.
|Bilbao
|23
|9
|5
|9
|33:26
|32
|10.
|Mallorca
|23
|9
|4
|10
|21:24
|31
|11.
|Girona
|23
|8
|6
|9
|36:35
|30
|12.
|Spanish Barcelona
|23
|6
|9
|8
|29:34
|27
|13.
|Celtic vigo
|23
|7
|6
|10
|26:34
|27
|14.
|FC Sevilla
|23
|6
|7
|10
|26:33
|25
|15.
|Almeria
|23
|7
|4
|12
|28:40
|25
|16.
|Cadiz
|23
|6
|7
|10
|18:35
|25
|17.
|Valladolid
|23
|7
|3
|13
|16:33
|24
|18.
|Valencia
|23
|6
|5
|12
|27:27
|23
|19.
|Getafe
|23
|5
|7
|11
|20:30
|22
|20.
|Elche
|23
|1
|6
|16
|17:48
|9