This is ‘Due Vite’, the Italian song for Eurovision 2023: lyrics and video clip

Marco Mengoni is the artist who will represent Italy

The song invites listeners to enjoy every moment of life

Everything is ready to start the most anticipated song festival: Eurovision 2023. In the contest, thirty-seven countries They’ll try to get the crystal microphone in Liverpool, before the watchful eye of millions of Eurofans who have already started the countdown waiting for May 13.

A few days from the final, the musical battle begins. The same week of the event, the two semifinals will be held: Tuesday the 7th and Thursday the 11th, which will determine which countries will accompany the Big Five and Ukraine in the grand finale of the contest. The entire event can be followed in its entirety on RTVE’s La 1.

Italy defends Eurovision 2023 with ‘Due Vite’

From Italy they have returned to bet on Marco Mengoni, and it is that the artist already debuted at ‘Eurovision’ in Malmö 2013. She did it with the song ‘L’essenziale’, and now she comes to Liverpool to represent the song ‘Two lives’.

The piece talks about a “intimate journey” that invites you to live each moment intensely as if it were your last and without thinking about what it should or could be. “Even moments of boredom teach us a lot and make us evolve”explained the artist.

Mengoni stayed in seventh place in the Swedish city in 2013, and now he has taken over the role of Mahmood and Blanco, the hosts in Turin 2022 who interpreted ‘Brividi’, and that achieved the sixth position.

Videoclip of ‘Two Lives’ – Marco Mengoni

‘Due Vite’ Lyrics

We are the only ones awake in the whole universe

And I still don’t know your desert well

Maybe it’s somewhere in my heart

Where the sun is always off

Where sometimes I lose you

But if I want I’ll take you

We are stuck in such a time

Which lifts the streets

With the sky one step away from here

We are the monsters and the fairies

I should phone you

Tell you the things I feel

But I’m out of excuses

And I have no more defenses

We are a book on the floor

In an empty house

Which looks like ours

Coffee with lemon

Against hangover

You look like a blurred photo

And we fucked one more night

Outside a club

And thank goodness

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

And you don’t sleep

And where will you be, where are you going

When life then exaggerates

All the runs and slaps, mistakes you make

When something upsets you

I know that you don’t sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, never sleep

What turns do two lives

We are the only ones awake in the whole universe

Shouting a little rage on a rooftop

That no one feels this way

That no one watches movies anymore

The flowers in your room

My chain mail

We are a book on the floor

In an empty house

Which looks like ours

Lost among people

How many words

Without ever an answer

And we fucked one more night

Outside a club

And thank goodness

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

And you don’t sleep

And where will you be, where are you going

When life then exaggerates

All the runs and slaps, mistakes you make

When something upsets you

I know that you are not sleeping

Turn off the light even if you don’t like it

We stay wrapped up in the dark

Just from the sound of the voice

Beyond the madness that dances in all things

Two lives, look at the mess

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

I know that you don’t sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, never sleep

What turns do two lives