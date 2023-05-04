This is ‘Due Vite’, the Italian song for Eurovision 2023: lyrics and video clip

Marco Mengoni is the artist who will represent Italy
The song invites listeners to enjoy every moment of life
Everything is ready to start the most anticipated song festival: Eurovision 2023. In the contest, thirty-seven countries They’ll try to get the crystal microphone in Liverpool, before the watchful eye of millions of Eurofans who have already started the countdown waiting for May 13.
A few days from the final, the musical battle begins. The same week of the event, the two semifinals will be held: Tuesday the 7th and Thursday the 11th, which will determine which countries will accompany the Big Five and Ukraine in the grand finale of the contest. The entire event can be followed in its entirety on RTVE’s La 1.
Italy defends Eurovision 2023 with ‘Due Vite’
From Italy they have returned to bet on Marco Mengoni, and it is that the artist already debuted at ‘Eurovision’ in Malmö 2013. She did it with the song ‘L’essenziale’, and now she comes to Liverpool to represent the song ‘Two lives’.
The piece talks about a “intimate journey” that invites you to live each moment intensely as if it were your last and without thinking about what it should or could be. “Even moments of boredom teach us a lot and make us evolve”explained the artist.
Mengoni stayed in seventh place in the Swedish city in 2013, and now he has taken over the role of Mahmood and Blanco, the hosts in Turin 2022 who interpreted ‘Brividi’, and that achieved the sixth position.
Videoclip of ‘Two Lives’ – Marco Mengoni
‘Due Vite’ Lyrics
We are the only ones awake in the whole universe
And I still don’t know your desert well
Maybe it’s somewhere in my heart
Where the sun is always off
Where sometimes I lose you
But if I want I’ll take you
We are stuck in such a time
Which lifts the streets
With the sky one step away from here
We are the monsters and the fairies
I should phone you
Tell you the things I feel
But I’m out of excuses
And I have no more defenses
We are a book on the floor
In an empty house
Which looks like ours
Coffee with lemon
Against hangover
You look like a blurred photo
And we fucked one more night
Outside a club
And thank goodness
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
And you don’t sleep
And where will you be, where are you going
When life then exaggerates
All the runs and slaps, mistakes you make
When something upsets you
I know that you don’t sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, never sleep
What turns do two lives
We are the only ones awake in the whole universe
Shouting a little rage on a rooftop
That no one feels this way
That no one watches movies anymore
The flowers in your room
My chain mail
We are a book on the floor
In an empty house
Which looks like ours
Lost among people
How many words
Without ever an answer
And we fucked one more night
Outside a club
And thank goodness
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
And you don’t sleep
And where will you be, where are you going
When life then exaggerates
All the runs and slaps, mistakes you make
When something upsets you
I know that you are not sleeping
Turn off the light even if you don’t like it
We stay wrapped up in the dark
Just from the sound of the voice
Beyond the madness that dances in all things
Two lives, look at the mess
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
I know that you don’t sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep, never sleep
What turns do two lives