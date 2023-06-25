This is how Stefan Bradl and the ADAC want to promote German talent

Alone in the field: Lukas Tulovic is one of the few German motorcycle talents. Image: dpa

German pilots are only supporting actors in MotoGP. Talents lack role models and often lack money. Former world champion Stefan Bradl wants to change that – he jumps over his shadow for that.

Name: Stefan Bradl. Place of birth: Augsburg. Greatest success: motorcycle world champion. Conclusion: failed. Says who? Says Stefan Bradl. “I’m one of the stars that flashed,” says the 33-year-old Honda test driver of the FAZ. “But I didn’t make the breakthrough to take my sport to another level in Germany.”

No role models, no imitators, no interest in motorcycling. Bradl explains that there hasn’t been a regular German driver in the two-wheeler premier class MotoGP for years. “The hero,” says the former Moto2 champion, “we have been missing in Germany in recent years.” Bradl wants to change that.

