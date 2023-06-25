Home » This is how Stefan Bradl and the ADAC want to promote German talent
Sports

This is how Stefan Bradl and the ADAC want to promote German talent

by admin
Alone in the field: Lukas Tulovic is one of the few German motorcycle talents. Image: dpa

German pilots are only supporting actors in MotoGP. Talents lack role models and often lack money. Former world champion Stefan Bradl wants to change that – he jumps over his shadow for that.

Name: Stefan Bradl. Place of birth: Augsburg. Greatest success: motorcycle world champion. Conclusion: failed. Says who? Says Stefan Bradl. “I’m one of the stars that flashed,” says the 33-year-old Honda test driver of the FAZ. “But I didn’t make the breakthrough to take my sport to another level in Germany.”

No role models, no imitators, no interest in motorcycling. Bradl explains that there hasn’t been a regular German driver in the two-wheeler premier class MotoGP for years. “The hero,” says the former Moto2 champion, “we have been missing in Germany in recent years.” Bradl wants to change that.

