In the Europa League, the semi-finals are on the program tonight. All information about the free TV broadcast of the games and where you can watch the European Cup duels live on TV and live stream can be found here at SPOX.

This Thursday, May 11th, the Europa League semi-finals start with the first legs. The two duels in the round of the last four begin at 9 p.m. German time.

Bayer Leverkusen starts the Europa League final against AS Roma today. Xabi Alonso’s team are guests at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the evening. Will Bayer Leverkusen eliminate Roma in Europa League semifinals? Reaching the final would mean the first European final since 2002 for Leverkusen.

The parallel game will be played in the evening by Juventus and FC Sevilla. The two top European teams meet today at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Which team creates a good starting position for the second leg in a week?

Europa League: The semifinals at a glance

Datum time home team away team first leg/second leg Do., 11.5. 21 clock Juventus Turin FC Sevilla first leg Do., 11.5. 21 clock AS Rom Bayer Leverkusen first leg Do., 18.5. 21 clock FC Sevilla Juventus Turin second leg Do., 18.5. 21 clock Bayer Leverkusen AS Rom second leg

Europa League, broadcast live on free TV today: This is how you see the games on TV and live stream

RTL is responsible for broadcasting the Europa League tonight. The private broadcaster will broadcast the game between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen on free TV from 8:15 p.m. From 9 p.m. you can see the encounter live and in full length.

The duel between Juventus and FC Sevilla, on the other hand, you can only see in the live stream today RTL+the in-house streaming service of RTL. RTL starts with the preliminary reports on the European Cup game at 8.10 p.m. On RTL+ you will also find the live stream of the match between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

© getty Bayer Leverkusen is the last German European Cup representative.

On the live stream RTL+ you can alternatively follow the Europa League semifinals in the evening in the conference. You need a paid subscription RTL+to be able to see the live streams of the private broadcaster this Thursday. RTL however, gives you the option RTL+– Free trial subscription for one month.

Europa League, broadcast live on free TV today: This is how you see the games on TV and live stream – the live ticker from SPOX

You can watch the two Europa League duels tonight SPOX experience in the live ticker. With the live ticker from SPOX you won’t miss any of the action on the courts.

