This is how you see the games on TV and live stream

This is how you see the games on TV and live stream

In the Europa League, the semi-finals are on the program tonight. All information about the free TV broadcast of the games and where you can watch the European Cup duels live on TV and live stream can be found here at SPOX.

This Thursday, May 11th, the Europa League semi-finals start with the first legs. The two duels in the round of the last four begin at 9 p.m. German time.

Bayer Leverkusen starts the Europa League final against AS Roma today. Xabi Alonso’s team are guests at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the evening. Will Bayer Leverkusen eliminate Roma in Europa League semifinals? Reaching the final would mean the first European final since 2002 for Leverkusen.

The parallel game will be played in the evening by Juventus and FC Sevilla. The two top European teams meet today at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Which team creates a good starting position for the second leg in a week?

Europa League: The semifinals at a glance

Datum time home team away team first leg/second leg
Do., 11.5. 21 clock Juventus Turin FC Sevilla first leg
Do., 11.5. 21 clock AS Rom Bayer Leverkusen first leg
Do., 18.5. 21 clock FC Sevilla Juventus Turin second leg
Do., 18.5. 21 clock Bayer Leverkusen AS Rom second leg

