News Udinese – Successful surgery for Ehizibue / Time to return

Kingsley Ehizibue’s knee cruciate ligament surgery has been completed in these hours. Here’s how the operation went

A lot of work to become an important player in this team and now that he has finally managed to take a leading role, Kingsley Ehizibue will have to stop for some time. During the match against the Italian champions Napoli, the footballer asked for a substitution ten minutes after the triple whistle. At first it didn’t seem like anything serious, but as the minutes passed, the situation became more and more serious. Just the club doctors at the end of the game did not want to say too much about his condition and in fact a lesion of the cruciate ligament was found. Definitely a far from pleasant situation for a guy who had finally found his space within the team. At this point let’s go see how it went the intervention.

The operation was carried out in Rome by Professor Mariani who is the best doctor for these types of injuries. Shortly after, a press release from the Juventus club came out: “It is the operation was successful reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee by Ehizibue, carried out by Professor Mariani in the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome. Udinese communicated that the recovery times for the Nigerian right fullback have not yet been defined”. It will be difficult now for the Bianconeri to do without the fullback.

The replacement is ready — The Udine club knows that in this period they will be able rely on another very young footballer, but with good qualities: Festy Ebosele. The Irishman showed he can have his say on the right wing. Four games to ensure the confidence of the coach also in view of next season. At the moment all we can do is wish the injured Kingsley Ehizibue the fastest possible recovery. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s if Isaac Success will be able to have his say << See also here's what caused the earthquake between Turkey and Syria - Corriere TV

11 maggio – 08:48

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

