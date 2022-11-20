Original title: This is Ito’s life!The Olympic champion can’t win the Asian Cup champion, and the Chinese women’s table tennis has returned to its peak state

This is Ito’s life!The Olympic champion can’t win the Asian Cup champion, and the Chinese women’s table tennis has returned to its peak state

On the evening of November 19th, Beijing time, in the Asian Cup women’s singles final, Mima Ito lost 2-4 to Wang Yidi, the No. 4 player of the Chinese team, and won the runner-up. As the new Olympic gold medalist, Mima Ito couldn’t even win the singles championship at the Asian level, which is enough to show how good her actual singles gold content is. Feng Tianwei and Hirano Miu, the two active non-Chinese Asian singles champions, although their career achievements are not as good as Ito Mima, but their peak strength is not necessarily worse than Ito Mima, and their luck is worse than Ito.

If according to positive

According to the usual rhythm, an Olympic champion of table tennis should first at least win the domestic championship of the association, or the championship of the intercontinental competition, or the championship of the World Table Tennis Championship and the World Cup. However, Mima Ito’s Olympic gold medal is a newly added mixed doubles, and the accidental factor is very large.

In the hottest 2018 season, Mima Ito had a great impact on the Chinese women’s table tennis team, but it also received the highest attention from the national table tennis team. Playing Ito has become a must-answer question for the core players of the national table tennis women’s line. Not only Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, and Sun Yingsha, but also Wang Yidi and Chen Xing, who are close to the three core players, are the same national table tennis players. One hit at a time, never let up.

According to what Hou Yingchao said in the commentary today, every time she watches Mima Ito’s game, she has changes and new things, but these changes are completely under the control of the Chinese team. This time she entered the Asian Cup final and only won the runner-up. The blow to her self-confidence should not be small. After all, Wang Yidi is not the absolute main force of the Chinese team’s women’s line.

Table tennis competitions at the Asian level include the Asian Cup and the Asian Championships. Today, Wang Yidi won the Asian Cup women’s singles championship, achieving a new five consecutive championships for the Chinese team. In the 2015 Asian Cup in Purjaer, India, Liu Shiwen unexpectedly lost to Feng Tianwei in the final, allowing Feng Tianwei to reach the top of Asia. In the 2017 Wuxi Asian Championships, Miu Hirano, who was in excellent condition, broke through the Chinese team three times and won the championship.

Now the overall strength of the women’s line of the Chinese team can be said to have returned to the peak state in history, even the veteran Chen Meng is very powerful. Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, two active Olympic champions, are also in their prime. Coupled with the continuous efforts of Wang Yidi and other women’s singles players behind, it is entirely possible for the Chinese team’s women’s singles to completely suppress Mima Ito for several years.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: