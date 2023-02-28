The World Cup in Qatar left no doubt – the best footballer in the world is the Argentinian Leo Messi. This also translated into the “FIFA The Best” plebiscite for the best player in the world in 2022 according to FIFA. Messi in the final three turned out to be better than two Frenchmen – Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

The results of “FIFA The Best”: Messi with a set of points, Lewandowski twelfth

The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano published on Twitter the detailed results of the “FIFA The Best” plebiscite. They show that Leo Messi scored a set of 52 possible points, i.e. he was the best in four different votes – captains and national team selectors, journalists and fans.

Second place went to his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe from France with 44 points, while third place went to fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema of Real Madrid with 34 points.

The next places in the plebiscite were taken by Croat Luka Modrić from Real Madrid (28 points), Norwegian Erling Haaland from Manchester City (24 points), Senegalese Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich (19 points). A big surprise may be the seventh position of the Argentinian Julian Alvarez from Manchester City (17 points) and only the eleventh place of the Brazilian Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid (10 points).

The captain of the Polish national team, Robert Lewandowski, according to the official table, took 12th place in this plebiscite with 7 points. The striker of FC Barcelona, ​​who won this plebiscite in 2020 and 2021, was voted in the final three by, among others Sergio Busquets, Hansi Flick and Fernando Santos.