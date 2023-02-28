Delivery by 30 June 2023

The Municipalities of Satriano and Soverato (CZ) announce a competition of ideas – carried out through an open procedure, anonymously – for the acquisition of proposals and ideas that contribute to the better qualification of the “hinge” area between the two municipalities.

The area involved in the announcement includes the localities “Corvo” located in the southern area of ​​the territory of Soverato and “Rodano”, an area north of the Municipality of Satriano, in addition to the state-owned area facing those described.

The project proposal, conceiving the intervention space as a place of economic and cultural growth, will have to aim at enhancing the architectural aspects of the place and at the same time improve the environmental comfort of the area subject to intervention by promoting development, social relations and strengthening of the identity of the place with repercussions on the entire coastal and non-coastal territory.

Participants are asked to provide an idea proposal for the area of ​​interest, divided into the three identified lots and which, as a whole, satisfies all the requirements indicated in the competition documents, paying particular attention to its inclusion in the environmental, morphological and territorial, port infrastructure (tourism and fishing) as well as all those services necessary and complementary for a modern integrated planning.

Estimate of the works

In consideration of the nature and object of the contest of ideas and the possibility of identifying numerous solutions, even very different from each other, it is not possible to establish a definite cost for the work in advance. The cost estimates have no limiting value for the purpose of presenting the creative proposals and drafting the proposal, constituting a mere indication of the results of the existing studies; however, it is up to the competitor to develop, together with the competition documents, the cost estimate of the interventions with a detailed framework economic.

The procedure will take place through the “all tenders” platform, with the guarantee of the anonymity of the project ideas presented by the competitors.

Anac contribution: 140 euro

PAPERWORK REQUIRED

Illustrative report , containing the guiding criteria of the design choices in relation to the objectives envisaged by this specification, by the Policy Document and the characteristics of the intervention. The report may contain images and graphic diagrams of the conception, and must comply with the grid of evaluation criteria and with what is reported in the Policy Document. (max 100 A4 format pages)

, containing the guiding criteria of the design choices in relation to the objectives envisaged by this specification, by the Policy Document and the characteristics of the intervention. The report may contain images and graphic diagrams of the conception, and must comply with the grid of evaluation criteria and with what is reported in the Policy Document. (max 100 A4 format pages) Technical report

Estimation report of hydrodynamic and marine meteorological parameters (maximum mooring wave and wind) (max 20 A4 format pages);

(maximum mooring wave and wind) (max 20 A4 format pages); Environmental pre-feasibility study (max 200 A4 format pages); 5. Minimum number of 3 tables in UNI A1 format, containing illustrative planimetric/graphic representations, as well as renderings of the project;

(max 200 A4 format pages); 5. Minimum number of 3 tables in UNI A1 format, containing illustrative planimetric/graphic representations, as well as renderings of the project; Summary calculation of expenditure

EVALUATION CRITERIA

Compliance with maritime and port engineering principles | up to 20 points

The choice of engineering solutions suitable for mitigating the effects deriving from the construction of the port infrastructure on the coast and guaranteeing the best nautical accessibility, maximizing the number of berths and the basic services necessary for port functioning and operations will be evaluated.

Functional and service requirements | up to 15 points

The best proposal will be considered which will articulate in the most effective way the home-port functions for the yachting and fishing sector, in terms of: · correct and functional sizing of all the necessary areas and structures; – description of overall logistics and vessel services; Internal water quality; · Limitation of port resonance phenomena

Architectural quality and planning of the urban context, and introduction of solutions for energy environmental sustainability and technological innovation | up to 25 points

The proposal that demonstrates higher planning quality (technical merit, aesthetic characteristics, construction typology), greater attention to the context and the landscape (also by providing for mitigation works), which will limit environmental impacts and energy consumption, identifying solutions and technological innovations, and which provides for a lower land consumption (both as regards the construction of the maritime infrastructure and as regards the number of berths).

Costs and construction times, maintenance of the work as a whole and structural performance | max 10 points

The best proposal will be considered which (for each functional lot) will provide for more contained and more exhaustive implementation times and costs with regard to the aspects related to the durability of the works of art in terms of “life cycle costing”, also for the purpose of reducing ordinary and extraordinary maintenance costs (technological solutions and suitable materials).

Completeness of documents and project proposal | up to 30 points

The proposal which (for each functional lot) exhaustively illustrates the following points will be considered the best: Ease of reading the project; Documents relating to specialist investigations; Clarity in the subdivision of the costs for each functional lot and the related realization times.

PRIZE

– for the 1st classified € 48,000.00

– for the 2nd place € 9,000.00

amounts gross of social security charges and VAT

Announcement and documentation

[ comunedisoverato.tuttogare.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.