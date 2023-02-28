More slides to exit Stellantis. The agreement for incentivized redundancies with the exclusive criterion of non-opposition, i.e. which excludes the possibility of forced redundancies, was signed by the trade unions Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr, while Fiom has not signed. And it comes a week after the presentation of the group’s global results: 179.6 billion euros in revenues (+18%) and a net profit of 16.8 billion (+26%) despite a 2% drop in car deliveries to 6 million. In order to be operational, the agreement will require specific procedures in the individual production realities, will concern a maximum of around 2,000 exits equal to around 4.4% of total employment in Italy of around 47,000 people and will be operational until 31 December 2023. According to Fiom since 2021 there are 7,000 jobs converted into exits.

Incentives The acronyms of the metalworkers explain that the measures are aimed only at certain tasks, mostly among those indirect to production, and the incentives differ according to the condition. In more detail, those who retire within four years will receive an incentive such as to guarantee 90% of their salary for the first two years (added to the naspi) and 70% of their salary plus voluntary contributions for the next two years. Those who do not receive their pension will receive a variable incentive according to age: 24 months' salary (minimum €55,000) plus €30,000 for those aged 50 or over, 18 months' salary plus €30,000 for those aged between 45 and 49, 12 months' salary plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 40 and 44 and 6 months' salary plus 20,000 euros for those aged between 35 and 39. Stellantis then gave signs of openness to considering the launch of an expansion contract in the Atessa plant, also providing for the stabilization of some temporary workers.