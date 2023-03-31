The group signs with CC OO and UGT a document of more than 100 measures that advances in the equalization of the chains

After more than six months of negotiation, Inditex yesterday signed the first Equality Plan with the main unions, another step forward in the equalization of all the chains of the Galician textile giant. The agreement encompasses 20 companies and a workforce of 30,000 people in Spain. Like the agreement on wages and benefits signed last February, the workers’ representatives describe the new agreement as “historic”, “which, for CC OO, forms part of the fundamental advances in the working conditions of a business group and a sector with a high rate of female workers on the payroll”. “Collective bargaining and the implementation of Equality Plans are key to reducing the gender gap, as well as partiality and job insecurity”, points out the central, which brings success to the “collective effort of the entire workforce”. They fought for better conditions, knowing that there is still a long way to go”.

The first Inditex Equality Plan adds more than a hundred measures that come into force tomorrow, April 1, and will be in force for the next four years under the joint monitoring of a Joint Commission between the signatory unions and the company chaired by Marta Ortega.

The main points of a pioneering plan