This is today’s SPORT cover, Tuesday May 30, 2023

05/30/2023

CEST


‘It makes sense for Messi to come back’ is the cover of today’s SPORT after the great interview with Xavi Hernández

Mirotic, decisive in the first match against Valencia Basket

“It makes sense that Messi returns‘ is the cover of today’s SPORT after the great interview with Xavi Hernández in which he gives an extensive review of the season and tells what is to come.

“I opened up in channel with the players after losing the Bernabeu“, confesses Xavi. “I’ve suffered, but now I’m at peace with myself,” he says.

The withdrawal of Busquets, another of the issues to be dealt with by the Barca coach. “To continue winning, Busquets’ relay has to be a nine out of ten“, he explains. We will have to look hard to find it.

Also, the Espanyol It continues to digest the descent and important changes are expected in the club. In the play-off of the Endesa League, Barça made it 1-0 against Valencia Basket with a Mirotic stellar.

Finally, Pochettino take the reins of Chelsea and he will be the new coach of the ‘blues’ from this summer. He replaces Frank Lampard.

See also  Real Betis, Luiz Henrique trains separately: he is at high risk for Roma - As Roma football news - Interviews, photos and videos

