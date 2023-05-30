Kate Beckinsale in pajamas and heels | Magazine

Everyone is wondering what is going on with Kate Beckinsale.

Source: Profimedia

The latest photos of the smart Hollywood have gone around the world. Kate Beckinsale, known for having an IQ of 152, looks unrecognizable. Although at prestigious events he receives standing ovations and the best marks from fashion critics, it seems that this is not the case on the street. The actress, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in July, was photographed in New York with friends.

Her release surprised many – she wore pajamas, a top and bottom with a unicorn design, high heels and a fur coat. It seems that the make-up was not adequate either, so Kate decided to put on bulky glasses and not worry about how she looked. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail, and the photos show that she was constantly lighting cigarettes, one after another.

Source: Profimedia

“What happened to her?”, “One of the most beautiful famous women, but here she looks messy”, “She reminds me of Cara Delevingne, who is forever amazed on the streets”, “It’s no use IQ 152, when you allow yourself to do this”, “What forum in pajamas? That’s not cool at all”, read only some of the comments on the networks. However, Kate doesn’t seem to care and is having a great time walking around in the “home edition”.

Source: Profimedia

Recall that the actress often surprised the public with fashion pieces made of latex on red carpets. Back then, many people commented that she likes “sado-maso details”, as well as that only on her they don’t look vulgar. She attracted the most attention at the premiere of the film “Prisoner’s daughter” at the Toronto Film Festival. She chose a luxurious dress with an unusual cut, with oversized ruffles from the Bach Mai brand, a its price is an incredible 8,500 euros!

See how she looked then:

(WORLD)