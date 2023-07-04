Home » This is today’s SPORT cover, Wednesday July 5, 2023
This is today’s SPORT cover, Wednesday July 5, 2023

05/07/2023 and las 00:26 CEST

“MADRID OFFER FOR GÜLER” It’s today’s SPORT cover

The presentation of Luis Enrique with PSG and the final sanction of UEFA against Osasuna are also news

“MADRID OFFER FOR GÜLER” is the big headline on today’s SPORT cover, Wednesday July 5, 2023. The Turkish player had it well underway with the Barçaa club that was betting heavily on him, but now he is the Real Madrid who leads the race FlorentinO Pérez presented a proposal on Tuesday for the player superior to the culé, and now Arda Güler would be more inclined to stop at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The presentation of Luis Enrique as new PSG coach He is also on the cover today, a coach who aims to revolutionize the dressing room of the Parisian team and for which Al Khelafi has bid hard. Mbappé’s situation, up in the air.

They are also news UEFA sanction to Osasuna, club that will not play in the Conference League next season, and Raphinha’s words about Vitor Roque: “He will go far”.

