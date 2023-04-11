Home Sports Thomas Tuchel (Bayern): “We will have the role of outsiders” against Manchester City
Sports

Thomas Tuchel (Bayern): “We will have the role of outsiders” against Manchester City

by admin
Thomas Tuchel (Bayern): “We will have the role of outsiders” against Manchester City

In his toughest game since taking over at Bayern Munich last month, German manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for another victory over City, after guiding his former club Chelsea to the Champions League title by beating the Pep Guardiola’s team in the 2021 Champions League final (1-0).

Despite everything, Tuchel believes that all the pressure will be on the Manchester team this Tuesday. “Tomorrow, we will have the role of outsiders and it is normal. We have to stay confident and stay on top of our game.”said the German technician at a press conference on Monday.

Asked how Bayern were going to manage City, Tuchel said: “Pep’s teams always have their own unique style. We will try to find ways to compete with and without the ball… There will be times when we will suffer and have to defend as a unit. We will have to try to overcome that and get more possession”.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt echoed Tuchel’s sentiments, stressing the importance of preventing City’s midfielder from supporting their attacking line, especially Champions League top scorer Erling Haaland (10 goals). ). “Obviously it will be a tough game. It is important that our defense is well organized. Haaland is a fantastic player, but it will be difficult for him if he doesn’t receive good balls from his teammates. »

See also  It is fortunate that Benzema's soleus muscle is torn! FIFA virus helps a lot this time_Match_Barcelona_Real Madrid

You may also like

Forward Kindl from Zlín won the playoff productivity...

Angelo Pagotto, what happened to him: goalkeeper at...

In the CBA playoffs, Huanglong fought against Zhejiang...

Team player Kofler moves to Potsdam

USFL 2023 season preview: Fresh faces, fresh start...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Chelsea goes after Gavi

Djokovic trained on clay during the break and...

Football: ÖFB team is aiming for the next...

Man City v Bayern Munich: Loan players who...

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Last-minute penalty save was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy