In his toughest game since taking over at Bayern Munich last month, German manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for another victory over City, after guiding his former club Chelsea to the Champions League title by beating the Pep Guardiola’s team in the 2021 Champions League final (1-0).
Despite everything, Tuchel believes that all the pressure will be on the Manchester team this Tuesday. “Tomorrow, we will have the role of outsiders and it is normal. We have to stay confident and stay on top of our game.”said the German technician at a press conference on Monday.
Asked how Bayern were going to manage City, Tuchel said: “Pep’s teams always have their own unique style. We will try to find ways to compete with and without the ball… There will be times when we will suffer and have to defend as a unit. We will have to try to overcome that and get more possession”.
Defender Matthijs de Ligt echoed Tuchel’s sentiments, stressing the importance of preventing City’s midfielder from supporting their attacking line, especially Champions League top scorer Erling Haaland (10 goals). ). “Obviously it will be a tough game. It is important that our defense is well organized. Haaland is a fantastic player, but it will be difficult for him if he doesn’t receive good balls from his teammates. »