Three-person basketball national team training camp opens

2023-04-06 11:50:01





Source: Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian

On April 3, in order to systematically prepare for the 2023 FIBA ​​Three-on-One Basketball World Cup and high-level series of Olympic points competitions such as the Masters and Challenge, and to fully impact the qualifications for the Paris Olympics, the Chinese Basketball Association announced the second place in the three-on-one basketball national men’s team. training list. Four Zhejiang players from Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Liu Zeyi, Zhejiang East Sunshine Zhao Jiaren, Zhejiang Jieying Wu Xingrui, and Zhejiang Pulai Zhou Yanxu were selected.

For Liu Zeyi and Zhao Jiaren, the three-person basketball arena is no stranger. Both were selected for the 2022 three-person basketball Asian Cup list last year. Facing the South Korean men’s basketball team in the quarter-finals, the two started together to help the Chinese men’s basketball team advance to the semi-finals and finally won a bronze medal. So far this season, Liu Zeyi has played 29.9 minutes on behalf of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental, and Zhao Jiaren has averaged 23.7 minutes per game on behalf of East Sunshine. Their performances on the field are remarkable.

At the beginning of this year, the National Three-person Basketball Super League Finals was held in Haikou. Wu Xingrui, who represented Zhejiang Ningbo Jieying Team, performed well. As a former core defender of CUBA Ningbo University, he said that he cherishes the opportunity to be selected for the training camp and will work hard in this training to improve his technical and tactical level.

Zhou Yanxu from Zhejiang Pulai just finished the competition for the 2023 FIBA ​​Three-on-One Basketball Asia Cup on the 2nd of this month, helping the Chinese men’s team to finish fourth. As a marksman who has been selected to the three-person basketball national training team several times, Zhou Yanxu’s shooting ability is very suitable for the requirements of the three-person basketball game.

There are 21 players in this training list, and the head coach is Wang Zhanyu. In addition to Zhu Yuanbo, Yan Peng, Guo Hanyu and other players who have just competed in the three-person basketball Asian Cup, the list also includes some active CBA players. It is understood that the second training session of the three-person basketball national men’s team will be held in batches at the Shanghai Chongming Training Base and Novi Sad, Serbia from April 3 to June 12 (tentative).