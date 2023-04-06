Home Technology Mario’s father Shigeru Miyamoto: Mobile games are still not the main development direction of Mario games | 4Gamers
Nintendo’s first movie “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” was released in succession around the world yesterday. Shigeru Miyamoto, the father of Mario and the producer of the film, talked about his love for the Mario game when he was interviewed by American media Variety. view.

Although Nintendo has launched mobile games such as “Super Mario Run” and “Mario Kart Tour”, Shigeru Miyamoto said that mobile games are still not the main development direction of Mario games in the future.

“Nintendo’s core strategy is a gaming experience that combines hardware and software,” said Miyamoto, explaining, “When making a game for a mobile phone, because it’s a general-purpose device, it’s hard to figure out what the game should be. And that’s why I’m in charge of Super Mario Run, to make sure that Nintendo-like experiences translate to smart devices.”

When asked about the next Mario work, Shigeru Miyamoto remained tight-lipped. He only said, “We have a Nintendo Direct every two to three months, so please pay attention.” The previous Mario biography is already 2017’s “Super Mario Odyssey”, so counting the days, it is true that the next “Super Mario” work has reached the time when it is not surprising when it will be announced.

