4:58 a.m Zelenskyj comments in Poland on the situation in Bakhmut During his visit to Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the situation in the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces there could withdraw if they risk being encircled by Russia, he said at a press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda after a meeting between the two heads of state. In an interview with the AP news agency, Zelenskyi recently underlined how important it was to defend Bakhmut. Should the city fall to Russian troops, he warned, it could enable Moscow to rally international support for a deal that could require unacceptable concessions from Ukraine. After the Ukrainian President’s state visit to Poland Martin Adam, ARD Warsaw, April 6, 2023 5:58 a.m

3:16 a.m Moscow allows the ICC wanted child commissioner to speak to the UN Russia has allowed its child rights commissioner Maria Lwova-Belowa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged child deportation, to speak in the UN Security Council. Lvova-Belowa said the children were taken to Russia for their own safety. Moscow is working with international organizations to return them to their families. Western ambassadors boycotted the informal meeting of the Security Council and sent low-level diplomats. Diplomats from the United States, Great Britain, Albania and Malta left the room as Lvowa-Belowa, who was connected via video, began to speak. See also Camera, automatic subtitling arrives on the web tv

3:16 a.m Putin: West helped Ukraine with acts of sabotage and terror Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of supporting Ukraine in acts of sabotage against his country. Speaking with members of his Security Council to discuss how to tighten control over four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia in September, he called for a stronger response. “There is reason to believe that the capabilities of third countries, of Western special services, were involved in the preparation of acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks,” Putin claimed, without supporting his claims with evidence. The four annexed regions had been shelled by Ukraine and acts of sabotage were aimed at unsettling the local population, he stated. The Russian authorities must act “harshly and effectively to ensure control of the situation.” Several Moscow-appointed governors in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were killed by IEDs or other attacks. Putin called for efforts to be stepped up to fully integrate the four regions into the Russian Federation and to protect the population from Ukrainian attacks, according to him.

