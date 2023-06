A little more than 24 hours from the draft, the NBA market settles another important bang: Kristaps Porzingis arrives at the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that also involves the Los Angeles Clippers – where Malcom Brogdon arrives – and the Washington Wizards, who in exchange for the Latvian get Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, Danilo Gallinari and draft picks, including the number 30 (from Los Angeles) of 2023.

News being updated

