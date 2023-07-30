Home » Thunderstorm in the Dolomites, landslide on 4 cars at Passo Gardena
Sports

Thunderstorm in the Dolomites, landslide on 4 cars at Passo Gardena

by admin
Thunderstorm in the Dolomites, landslide on 4 cars at Passo Gardena

BOLZANO – A landslide hit four cars, fortunately empty at the moment of departure, at Passo Gardena, in Alto Adige. Violent storms hit in the evening…

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 €69.99

Subscribe with Google

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 All thematic newsletters Insights and live updates Exclusive live streams

See also  Frosinone, tobacconist catches thief at home and kills him with gunfire - breaking latest news

You may also like

Lita Baehre – “Will not put me under...

Barcelona Real Madrid 3-0, goals and highlights of...

Tennis tournament in Warsaw: incredible feat: Laura Siegemund...

Football: Cavani to Boca Juniors after 17 years...

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Spa

World Fencing Championships, Italy gold medal in women’s...

ATP tournament: Tennis am Rothenbaum: Zverev in Hamburg...

Vinicius and Kounde clash in intense Real Madrid...

7th stage – the last five kilometers

Two men suffer serious injuries from a knife...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy