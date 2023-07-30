A man was captured with more than 1,000 bars of explosives in Bolívar

As part of the Ayacucho plan, the Police, in coordination with troops from the 48th Jungle Battalion of the National Army, captured a man who was carrying more than 1,000 bars of explosives that, according to the authorities, were going to be used by illegal armed groups. that act in the region to attack members of the Public Force.

The man was apprehended in the middle of a checkpoint installed on the road that leads from the municipality of Simití to the town of Piedra Candela, in the south of Bolívar.

The uniformed men checked a vehicle that was moving along that highway and found inside 11 cardboard boxes containing more than a thousand bars of explosives, 2,000 electric detonators and nearly 300 meters of safety fuse.

“The Army will maintain all its capabilities in order to affect the armed groups that converge in this sector, in the same way, tend to the well-being and tranquility of the inhabitants in the south of Bolívar,” the Army declared through a statement. .

They dismantled the arms depot of the Clan del Golfo in Córdoba

On July 24, troops attached to the Army’s 11th Brigade located and dismantled an illegal weapons depot belonging to the Javier Yepes Cantero substructure of the Clan del Golfo in the village of Batata, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Tierralta, Córdoba.

According to the institution: “In the place, presumed members of the Javier Yepes Cantero substructure, of the organized armed group Clan del Golfo, would have stored four 60-mm mortars, 18 40-mm grenades, four grenade launchers, a machine gun, more than thousand cartridges and suppliers of different calibers, among other elements”.

The commander of the 11th Brigade, Colonel José Lesmes Beltrán, said that the operation was one of the most important in the last ten years, since it is the first seizure of abundant war material in the region. “With this we demonstrate the operational forcefulness of the soldiers of the 11th Brigade, by managing to locate this deposit in the middle of the jungle,” the Army official asserted.

According to the military high command, the Javier Yepes Cantero substructure is one of the main armed actors in the region as it is in constant conflict with other armed groups and the Military Forces. This faction of the paramilitary group is under the command of alias ‘Pirata’, accused of ordering the assassination of some military and social leaders in the area.

The last attack against the Public Force by the armed group in the region occurred on July 22 in the rural area of ​​Tierralta, where the professional soldier Alexis Mosquera was murdered by the same substructure of the Clan del Golfo, according to Colonel Lesmes. Beltran.

“One of our men was killed by the Javier Yepes Cantero substructure, to the north of the place where we found this cove. We continue with the operations to establish which members of this substructure participated in this event,” said the uniformed officer.

José Lesmes Beltrán said that with the seizure of the powerful war material they will be able to: “Avoid the constraint on the civilian population and the terrorist attacks that may be carried out on indigenous communities and members of the National Army.”

The advance of the Army against the Clan del Golfo in Córdoba sparked a confrontation on July 12 in the township of Las Flores, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Lorica, leaving an alleged paramilitary dead, a soldier wounded and five more people captured.

The combat took place in the middle of a raid carried out by the 11th Brigade in the area, where they were allegedly training minors recruited by force. In the place they found several wooden weapons, which are believed to have been used for training. with Infobae

