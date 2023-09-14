important information from the French Embassy in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

In a press release made public this beginning of the week, the French Embassy in Togo reassures student visa applicants for France that its services are hard at work to satisfy the candidates. Read the entire press release.

Student visa application for France

Due to a large flow of student visa application files in August and recent technical problems, the French Embassy in Lomé is experiencing a significant delay in processing your files.

-Aware that the late granting of your visa involves significant organizational difficulties, the Embassy teams are mobilized and do everything possible to ensure your arrival in France as quickly as possible.

As this academic and university year begins, we would like to reiterate our mobilization in the service of relations between our two countries and at all levels and our full commitment to ensuring that all of our partners can be welcomed in France. Particular attention is given to students who are most affected during this period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

