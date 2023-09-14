Hurricane Lee Advances Towards New England, Remains Dangerous

Lee Advances as Category 2 Hurricane Towards New England Coast

September 13, 2023 – Lee, a category 2 hurricane, is making its way towards the New England region in the northeast of the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The hurricane’s center is expected to pass west of Bermuda on Thursday.

As of 5:00 p.m., NHC meteorologists in Miami reported that the center of Hurricane Lee was approximately 380 miles (610 km) south-southwest of Bermuda and 965 miles (1,550 km) south of Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. Lee is moving towards the north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (185 km/h), having decreased in intensity compared to the morning’s bulletin when it was still classified as a category 3 hurricane.

The NHC predicts that Lee will pass west of Bermuda on Thursday and subsequently approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada between Friday and Saturday.

Although Lee’s intensity has diminished since reaching category 5, the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is still deemed “a dangerous and large hurricane through the weekend.” The hurricane’s wide radius is generating storm surge affecting parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Areas of New England and the Atlantic coast of Canada are also at risk of experiencing strong winds, coastal flooding, and rain impacts associated with Lee.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot has downgraded from a category 2 to a category 1 hurricane in the open waters of the North Atlantic. The waves generated by Margot are currently affecting the Azores islands. The center of Margot was located this afternoon 790 miles (1,270 km) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h).

The NHC advises residents in the affected regions to stay updated with the latest forecasts and adhere to any warnings or evacuation orders given by local authorities.

