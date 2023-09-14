WhatsApp Launches Channels: How to Join and Follow CNN in Spanish

WhatsApp has officially launched its Channels, offering a simple, reliable, and private way for people and organizations to share important updates. One of the channels available is CNN en Español, and users can join by clicking a provided link.

Captured: Danelo Cavalcante, the Fugitive

Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convict from Pennsylvania, has been apprehended. Law enforcement officials at the local, state, and federal levels worked together to successfully capture him.

Libya’s Morgues Overwhelmed by Devastating Floods

The northern coastal city of Derna in Libya is facing a crisis as morgues become overwhelmed by the number of bodies accumulating on the streets. Torrential downpour and the collapse of two dams have caused severe flooding, leading to houses being swept into the sea.

Emma Coronel Released from US Federal Prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has been released from federal prison after serving nearly two years on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Recent News Highlights

– “Non-Human” Remains Presented in Mexico: The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico hosted a public hearing on anomalous unidentified aerial phenomena (FANI), also known as UFOs. The hearing unveiled alleged “non-human beings.” CNN has requested information from UNAM without receiving responses yet.

– Putin-Kim Summit Fallout: Following a summit where North Korea’s Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is deliberating potential military cooperation with North Korea. Both nations face international isolation due to their respective actions.

– Apple’s Charger Change: Apple recalled its Lightning charger after 11 years and is shifting to USB-C, a universal charging system. This move is significant as it simplifies device charging for Apple customers.

– Possible Planet with Oceans and Signs of Life: The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered evidence suggesting that a giant planet located about 120 light-years from Earth could have water flowing on its surface, indicating the potential for life.

– Recognition for Shakira: MTV honored Shakira with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, considering her a global legend and cultural icon, and acknowledging their continuous support throughout her career.

Figure and Quote of the Day

The 2023 hurricane season has seen 14 named cyclones, with five becoming hurricanes, highlighting its unusual activity. Singer Ariana Grande revealed her past use of lip fillers and Botox injections but shared that she stopped getting them years ago.

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Flight

NASA has shared images from its latest flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, capturing 910 photographs of the red planet. This marks the completion of the 58th flight.

