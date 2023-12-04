Tigres vs Puebla 2023 from Liguilla MX live minute by minute; Gignac already has a double that brings him closer to the semis

The UANL Tigers set to face Puebla in Liga MX quarterfinals

As the Quarter finals of the Opening 2023 in the Liga MX come to a close, the UANL Tigers are gearing up to face Puebla in an exciting match. After a surprising 2-2 draw in the first leg, the UANL Tigers will seek to make their home advantage count, while Puebla will aim to invoke another miracle in the Liguilla.

The tie in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium last Thursday was good news for the Monterrey team, as with any victory or draw, they will advance to the semifinals. On the other hand, the ‘Fringe’ must win by any score to complete the debacle of the Nuevo León teams.

Puebla, however, does not have a good history playing in the Sultana del Norte, with only five wins as visitors in the last 11 years. Their last visit to the Tigers’ home in the final phase was in the Repechage of the last tournament, where they lost 1-0.

The Tigers arrive with confidence, holding the third-place overall and the tie in the first leg. A draw or win will see them through to the semifinals. Puebla, though, can look to their last victory at the home of the current champions of the Liga MX in the Closing 2022, where they won 2-0 on matchday 2.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have not been able to count on Andre Pierre Gignac, but the rest of their stars have kept the team alive in search of repeating as a finalist. Puebla will pin their hopes on the scoring streak of Guillermo Martinez, who finished 2023 as one of the best Mexican scorers.

The match between UANL Tigers and Puebla promises to be an intense battle as both teams look to secure a spot in the semifinals.

