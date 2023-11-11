Tijuana’s Fall and Play In Round Hopes in MX League Apertura 2023

As the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 championship of the MX League nears its end, teams are fighting for their spot in the Play In round. The latest activity on Friday saw Mazatlán FC and Pachuca securing victories over Toluca and Tijuana, respectively. Tijuana’s hopes were dashed with a 2-3 loss to Pachuca, which left them out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Toluca is currently in tenth place but needs other results to go their way in order to secure their spot in the next round. With teams like León and Santos Laguna also vying for a place in the top ten, the competition is intense.

The current standings are as follows:

1. América | 39 points

2. Monterrey | 32 points

3. Tigers | 29 points

4. Chivas | 27 points

5. Pumas | 25 points

6. Atlético de San Luis | 23 points

7. Mazatlán FC | 22 points

8. Puebla | 22 points

9. Pachuca | 22 points

10. Toluca | 21 points

11. León | 20 points

12. Tijuana | 20 points

* Santos Laguna | 20 points

* Teams eliminated

The championship is coming to an exciting conclusion as teams fight for their place in the next round. Stay tuned for more updates and results as the tournament progresses.

