Tobzan thick eyebrows: As long as he is on the court, everyone can feel the dominance

2023-01-27 00:44

Source: Live Bar

Live it, January 27th, in the NBA regular season, the Lakers beat the Spurs 113-104 at home.

After the game, Thomas Bryant accepted an interview. He talked about the return of the team’s core thick eyebrows: “What I want to say is that as long as he is on the court, he has that kind of dominance, whether it is fans, teammates or opponents. , I think everyone can feel it.”

Head coach Hamm also held the same point of view. He said that the thick eyebrow played one minute longer than originally planned, but his appearance really made the team look easy.

In this campaign, Nongmei played 26 minutes off the bench and scored 21 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks.Return to Sohu to see more

