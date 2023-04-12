April 12, 2023, the 2022-2023 season CBA playoffs (12 into 8) schedule announced today. There will be 2 games today. Let’s share the live broadcast schedule of the CBA playoffs on April 12 and the matchups for each game.

2022-2023 season CBA playoffs (12 into 8) schedule game live schedule (April 12)

Game 1-19:35-Jilin Men’s Basketball VS Beijing Men’s Basketball

Game 2-19:35-Shanxi Men’s Basketball VS Guangxia Men’s Basketball

The above is the live schedule of the CBA playoffs (12 into 8) on April 12th, and the matchup map.

Original title: CBA playoffs 2023 schedule live broadcast schedule April 11 Today’s game against the latest map

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin