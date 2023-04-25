Top game in the basketball Bundesliga: Bonn conquers the top of the table with a win against Alba

As of: 04/25/2023 9:42 p.m

Telekom Baskets Bonn won the top game of the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) against Alba Berlin on Tuesday evening (April 25, 2023) and took the lead in the table ahead of the Berliners. The direct comparison between the two top teams now also speaks in favor of Bonn, who have the best chance of finishing the main round in the coveted first place.

The Telekom Baskets won the summit meeting with 84:77 and replaced Alba at the top of the table. The Bonners now have 28 wins and two defeats, Berlin (29:3) slipped to second place. The defending champion has two more games to play, Bonn even four.

Bonn now in first place ahead of Alba

After the 81:76 victory of the Berliners in the first meeting, the Bonners also won the direct comparison by winning with a 7-point lead. Berlin now has to hope for two slips by Bonn to knock them out of first place after the main round. The top regular-season team enjoys home advantage in the playoffs up to a possible fifth game in the finals series.

31st matchday

Berlin against Munich probably already in the semifinals

Before the game, the Berliners had declared first place as their goal, also to avoid a possible duel with their permanent rival FC Bayern in the playoff semifinals. Munich are in third place, if the current situation were to remain the case, the two top teams of the past few years would meet in the semi-finals of the playoffs this time.

However, Telekom Baskets Bonn underlined their ambitions for the title in the top game against the champions. The Bonners played with high intensity from the start, especially in defence, and hardly gave the Berliners any good throwing opportunities. Alba allowed too many offensive rebounds and lost possession too much. Bonn went into half-time with an 8-point lead, Sebastian Herrera increased the lead to 15 points in the third quarter.

Berlin comeback in the third quarter, Bonn strikes back

The game remained hectic and very physical, especially on the part of the hosts. in the final quarter, the Berliners countered with more energy. Maodo Lo and Jaleen Smith started an 11-0 run five minutes into the game, bringing the champions within two points. But Bonn struck back again: first Luke Sikma, who stopped Leon scratch on his way to the basket, was accused of a deliberate foul, Karsten Tadda extended Bonn’s lead from the free-throw line again. Then Tyson Ward blocked Maodo Lo’s attempt to throw, Javontae Hawkins completed the fast break spectacularly – the game was decided.

6,000 fans in the sold-out arena at Hardtberg celebrated the new leader from Bonn, where TJ Shorts was once again the top scorer with 20 points. The best Berlin throwers were Jaleen Smith (17 points) and Ben Lammers (13).

Ulm defeats Oldenburg

Ratiopharm Ulm celebrated an important victory in the race for entry into the playoffs. After the defeat in Chemnitz, Ulm celebrated a 97:84 win against EWE Baskets Oldenburg and maintained seventh place in the table. Oldenburg remains in fourth place. Ulm’s Thomas Klepeisz was the top scorer of the game with 23 points.