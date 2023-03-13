Of Mirko Graziano

The president of Torino: «We are discussing renewal with the coach, there is still one year on the contract. It would be nice to be able to buy the Grande Torino stadium, I’m against the playoffs”

«We are on the right track, I really liked the Bull in Lecce». urban Cairo speaks to the microphones of Rai Gr Parlamento. «We gave continuity to the match against Bologna – he continues -. We are satisfied, there is good potential. However, let’s think about one game at a time. One vote so far? Definitely positive, we have many young people who are growing and many other players who are finding each other, I am thinking of Linetty for example. Do you give us a 7? Let’s also say 7+ like (smiles)».

The Granata people dream of Europe: «But at the beginning of the season we didn’t set ourselves this or that objective with Juric. The way forward was to make a good championship and to help young people grow. Of course, today we are in eighth place, one point behind Juve and 5 behind Atalanta, sixth, which is an important team. We are therefore not very far from a great goal. We are then in a position that allows us to have some ambition».

Chapter Juric: «Sure, I expect him to stay with us again. We are thinking about renewing, in any case there is still one year of the contract. On our part there is all the will to go forward, on his part there is a reflection that he is making. It is a project that must be developed over a three-year period and even more. Ilic, for example, was bought by talking about it with the coach in a specially scheduled meeting. I made a very important investment». See also reaction foul and red after 40 seconds- Corriere TV

The League, funds and piracy We move on to the questions of the League : «Two years ago I was in favor of the entry of the funds, because in 2021 football was in very difficult conditions. Not that they are thriving today, but they have improved a bit, even if there is a long way to go. On the fact instead of loan financing, you have to understand for what. Because I’m someone who tends to be resistant to debt. When I bought Rcs I found a debt of 430 million, which was the result of colossal losses in previous years, 260 million a year for 5 years… And I said: first of all, let’s get the company back to health, let’s make it earn to reduce the debt and reset it. So, I’m against debt. Then, if there is a project, a great idea and above all there is someone who knows how to execute it well, then debts can also be made there. In any case, a lot of prudence is needed, knowing what to do and having the right people in the right place». It also talks about piracy: «It is essential to fight it continues Cairo. We need government intervention, of course. Losing a billion every three years, therefore roughly 30 million a month, is something very heavy, it’s a crazy figure. We could invest certain amounts of money in nurseries, stadiums and things like that. Then, surely, one of the important things, which has been talked about a lot, is the fact of making it easier be able to build own stadiums. Those who want it find themselves limited by a bureaucracy that does not allow you to do what you would like». See also Dellacasa defender Dieng Al Li Punti arrives at Sant'Elena

Stadium And as far as Turin is concerned, «we have an interlocution with the mayor: it would be nice to be able to buy the Stadio Olimpico-Grande Torino, perhaps having conditions similar to those obtained by Juve with the then Delle Alpi. This would make me very happy. Philadelphia? Many times they ask me to do things. But Philadelphia is not from Turin. Personally, I also invested 1.5 million in grants because I wanted to do so. I’d be happy to buy it, if it were affordable. At the moment we are investing a lot of money in a stadium to which we are very attached due to the history it represents and which however is not ours. I repeat, Toro would be happy to take it back and be able to invest further ». Closure dedicated to European Championships 2032 and the Playoffs in Serie A: «It would be very important for the world of football to be able to organize the European Championship, it would give a boost to the whole country. The playoffs? They say. I think of Naples. He has an 18-point lead and it wouldn’t be right for him to put everything back on the line».