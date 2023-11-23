Home » Toronto wins NBA thriller at Indiana Pacers
Toronto wins NBA thriller at Indiana Pacers

Toronto wins NBA thriller at Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors showed their better side again 24 hours after the 107:126 at the Orlando Magic in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Canadians won a thriller at the Indiana Pacers with 132:131 on Wednesday (local time). Jakob Pöltl recorded six points and assists, four rebounds and one block. The center from Vienna was in action for 29:02 minutes.

While the Pacers had a clearly better start with 23:10 in the middle of the first period, the game subsequently developed into an even exchange of blows. The lead changed 26 times and the score was tied 16 times. It remained very exciting until the final seconds. The Pacers’ final throw, fired by Buddy Hield, missed its target.

Pöltl, who was in the starting lineup for the 250th time in an NBA game, and his colleagues were able to cheer. Pascal Siakam with 36 and Dennis Schröder with 26 points were mainly responsible for the Canadians’ victory. The Raptors host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

