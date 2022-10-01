According to the Sun, the Tottenham full-back has invested more than 900 thousand euros in cutting-edge work tools, dedicated professionals and even a report on how the former Inter Milan had conquered the Italian manager

How much can a footballer grow from one year to the next? It also depends on how much he is willing to pay. Emerson Royal, for example, spared no expense and to get into Antonio Conte’s good graces it paid out almost a million euros, including professionals dedicated to him, cutting-edge work tools and special observers. The results? They saw each other, word of his Tottenham manager: “I am very happy with him, for how he started the season and for his growth. Just think about how he played last year and how he has improved this year,” he said. Italian only a few weeks ago.

Crazy expenses — Words of circumstance? No, the numbers confirm. The right-back has gained in confidence and defensive brilliance this year. It is no coincidence that he has played all the matches on the calendar. The last one, the 6-2 at Leicester, he played as a substitute, but all the previous 18 games he had started from 1 ‘. Not bad for someone who, in his first season, had struggled to convince the coach and fans. The answer, as revealed by the Sun, lies precisely in the outflows on his current account – more than 900,000 euros. Many of these were invested in a hyperbaric chamber of his own for oxygen therapy, a panacea to survive the endless comings and goings that Conte’s 3-5-2 asks outsiders. Secondly, he has hired a personal psychologist, who helps him withstand the pressure of the Premier League. One more member of a team, led by his father, who only works to manage his interests. See also Spurs executives were impressed by Conte's ambitions when Nuno training ground was told to end class

At Hakimi’s school — The most interesting invoice, however, is the one that has detached his new personal match analyst. An observer, in short, that Emerson has hired to improve his style of play. Not asking him to study his own games, but those of Achraf Hakimi. The Brazilian’s goal would have been to “steal” the secrets of the Moroccan full-back, who, with Conte, at Inter, has become one of the best side in world football. And of which the management had found an heir in Emerson, before Tottenham found the decisive thrust and took him to London two summers ago. What better way to conquer Conte, then, than to rely on those who have already made it? In the meantime, he appreciates, even if it could take a few more reports before reaching Hakimi’s performance. The Moroccan ended his season with the Italian manager, the best of his career so far, with 7 goals and 11 assists. Emerson has only one assist in 9 appearances this year. How much will it cost to arrive in double figures?

September 30

