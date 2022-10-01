Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to investigate commodity material supply, market safety supervision and epidemic prevention and control

Do a good job in ensuring market supply and price stability during the National Day, so that the people can spend a peaceful and peaceful National Day festival



On September 30, Governor Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to visit supermarkets and farmers’ markets in depth. He conscientiously implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements on preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security in accordance with the decision and deployment of the Provincial Party Committee. , to conduct research on the supply of commodities and materials, market safety supervision and epidemic prevention and control during the National Day.

Wang Weizhong came to the Parknshop Yonghui Supermarket in China Plaza, and talked with the salesperson of the mall one by one to gain an in-depth understanding of the supply of living materials in the market. He emphasized that food is the most important thing for the people, and it is necessary to do a good job in ensuring market supply and price stability during the National Day, and strengthen the guaranteed supply of pork, vegetables, grain and oil and other daily necessities to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices. Wang Weizhong walked into the Dongchuan Farmers Market again, visited a number of merchants’ booths, and inquired in detail about the supply and sales of agricultural and sideline products, and the management of epidemic prevention in the vegetable market. , healthy and safe food. During the inspection, he especially emphasized that shopping malls, supermarkets and farmers markets are crowded places. It is necessary to strictly implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, strengthen “personal prevention”, do a good job in employee health management, and strictly implement “code scanning, temperature measurement” when entering the market. , wear a mask” to guide the safe and orderly flow of people.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments should strengthen work arrangements, pay close attention to material security and market safety supervision during the National Day, and make every effort to ensure a stable and orderly market during the festival. It is necessary to strengthen the market supply guarantee, implement the “vegetable basket” mayor’s responsibility system, organize commercial and trade circulation enterprises to expand their reserves in advance, support wholesale markets, farmers’ markets, and supermarkets to strengthen production and sales connection, and fully meet the diversified consumption needs of residents. It is necessary to strengthen price supervision, closely track the production, sales and price changes of important livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, vegetables, eggs, milk, fruit, etc., and severely crack down on illegal activities such as price gouging, hoarding, and counterfeiting, and maintain a good market order. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, strengthen product quality and food safety management, urge food production enterprises to strictly implement the main responsibility of food safety, and firmly hold the bottom line of food safety. It is necessary to standardize the business order, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, strengthen the traceability management of imported cold chain food, and strengthen the sanitation and order optimization of farmers’ markets, so that the people can spend a happy, peaceful, healthy and safe National Day.

Wang Weizhong demanded that all localities and departments should adhere to overall development and safety, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, do a solid job of preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability, and insisting on “mass festivals and cadres on duty”, and earnestly safeguard the society. The overall situation is safe and stable, creating a good atmosphere for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Liangxian and Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang participated in the investigation.