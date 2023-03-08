Home Sports Tottenham-Milan, the latest from London: Pioli thinks about a sensational line-up change | First page
Sports

Tottenham-Milan, the latest from London: Pioli thinks about a sensational line-up change | First page

by admin
Tottenham-Milan, the latest from London: Pioli thinks about a sensational line-up change | First page

There are just under 10 hours left until the kick-off for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, which will see the Milan face the Tottenham. The 1-0 advantage won in the first leg at San Siro could also change Stefano Pioli’s choices who, this morning, are reflecting on a great formation doubt which mainly concerns the midfield and the presence among the starters or not, of Ismael Bennacer. Here are the latest from our correspondent in London, Daniele Longo.

See also  Sports Lianliankan丨The Ukrainian Football Association asks to ban Iran from participating in the World Cup, and Miami International has approached Messi – yqqlm

You may also like

The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour...

Biathlon Junior World Championships: sovereign gold for junior...

Zero Trenta #38 – February in hibernation —...

Bundesliga: 50+1 rule: DFL approves proposal for Federal...

From the people, they write their duties to...

Umbria by bike: the easy itinerary to discover...

Overview of the ten teams ahead of the...

Kendrick Perkins on Nikola Jokic, statements that cause...

Champions League: “If our plan works, Mbappé won’t...

Gianmarco Calleri, the former president of Lazio and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy