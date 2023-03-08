12
There are just under 10 hours left until the kick-off for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, which will see the Milan face the Tottenham. The 1-0 advantage won in the first leg at San Siro could also change Stefano Pioli’s choices who, this morning, are reflecting on a great formation doubt which mainly concerns the midfield and the presence among the starters or not, of Ismael Bennacer. Here are the latest from our correspondent in London, Daniele Longo.
