The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in an articulated work with the National Police, the US agency DEA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), managed to capture 15 Colombian subjects requested in extradition by the United States as members of two drug trafficking groups indicated of shipping large quantities of cocaine by sea to Central America and the United States.

The arrests occurred in proceedings carried out in Riohacha, La Guajira, where seven men were located who would be part of a drug trafficking clan calling itself ‘the birds’, responsible for moving tons of cocaine hydrochloride in speedboats to the Caribbean islands and some countries. of American Center.

These people are required by a court in the Southern District of Florida, for charges related to drug trafficking.

The international request indicates that, apparently, they fulfilled different roles such as investors, dispatchers and logisticians to guarantee the concealment and shipment of the shipments. Those captured are the suspended representative of Manaure (La Guajira), Albis Alberto Pinedo Alarcón; Libardo Enrique Rojas Quintero, Alexander de Jesús Sierra La Torre, Yan David Salazar Quintero, Jhon Alexander Cataño Herrera, Evelio Gouriyu Gouriyu and Rufino Alberto Gouriyu Uriana.

In Santa Marta (Magdalena) and Riohacha (La Guajira) another eight identified members of a transnational criminal structure requested in extradition by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and drug trafficking were located. illicit

The petition indicates that, between 2018 and 2022, they would have participated in the departure of various shipments of cocaine hydrochloride from the north coast of Colombia towards the United States.

The required subjects were identified as Álvaro Luis Deluque Pallares, Pedro Emilio Hincapié Gallardo, Charle Portilla Salcedo, Angello Caicedo Atehortúa, Carlos Alfredo Becerra Castro, Lina Gisseth Barrera Sarmiento, Juan Camilo Valderrama Taborda and Ángel Julio Arroyo Calderón.

The Directorate of International Affairs of the Prosecutor’s Office, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported the capture of these 15 people to the United States Embassy in Colombia so that the legal procedures can be completed. with RSF

