Contact with the Giallorossi next week. Spurs offer Ndombelé and Tanganga on loan

Life, at times, has unexpected accelerations. It is useless to hide it, in light of all the news on the market, the one who on paper risks having the least guaranteed place as owner is Zaniolo. Obviously, this is not an absolute value, because Nicolò’s characteristics in Rome are unique and the first signs that the pre-season gave show the attacker increasingly on the road to full recovery, after the double knee injury. But the budgetary needs and the tight court of Tottenham could change the balance of the last few weeks, given that Antonio Conte has a huge esteem for the Giallorossi and, in last Saturday’s friendly in Haifa, several Spurs players invited Nicolò to join them at London.

Pressing Tottenham — The impression is that Roma, faced with an offer of fifty million, would not oppose the sale, but just as it happened with Juventus (which in any case has not yet lost sight of Nicolò) we need to see how to reach the right evaluation. The English club would also like to include players in the negotiation, in particular the defender Tanganga, the midfielder Ndombelé and the attacking midfielder Lo Celso, but if the first two as characteristics could be useful to the Giallorossi, Ndombelé above all, if Pinto managed to sell all the midfielders in redundancy (starting with Veretout, close to Marseille), the high salaries they receive and Roma’s willingness to monetize, force everyone to deal with more meticulousness. At this point, rumors of imminent meetings between the parties thicken, starting as early as next week. See also Klopp: Manchester City can't score before the game, Haaland will create a new level – yqqlm

Summit with the Spurs — However, one thing is certain: the negotiations will take place on two separate floors. One will be linked to the sale of the Giallorossi striker, the other could concern any loans with the right (not obligation) to redeem any redundancies of Tottenham. In London, on the other hand, they think that someone like Niccolò, both as a striker and as a midfielder, can make a difference and so they want to accelerate. If, on the other hand, the two clubs fail to find an agreement, it is clear from September that the renewal of Zaniolo’s contract would become a priority for Roma, under penalty of devaluation of the player’s card. In any case, the attacker does not seem to suffer at all from having come out of the cone of light of protagonism at all costs. Mediatically, in fact, it is Dybala who has taken the stage from everyone, as well as Abraham – “the two kings” as the English striker said – but Nicolò is ready to take advantage of every opportunity to return to the stage. If not in Rome, maybe it will be London’s turn.

