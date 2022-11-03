Totti and Ilary continue to argue. At the moment the most debated topic is the showgirl’s bags, which the former captain of Roma, as he himself declared to Corriere della Sera, had hidden from her “hoping for an exchange” with the equally famous Rolexes she had taken possession of. she emptying his safety deposit boxes.

The news

A few days ago it seemed that Ilary’s designer bags had been returned. The news was seen as an opening towards the now ex-wife, but now a new version has emerged: according to FqMagazine the precious accessories by Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Hermes would always remain in the gigantic house where they both still live, even if they accessed it. by separate entrances. It would have been Ilary to find the “loot” the Spa. After having found the door locked, Blasi decided to have it forced by a blacksmith and inside her here are her bags. They will talk about it on November 11, the date of the second hearing in the trial with which she is trying to get from him what she is due. And viceversa.