Home Sports Totti and Ilary, Ilary’s bags are a mystery: returned or found?
Sports

Totti and Ilary, Ilary’s bags are a mystery: returned or found?

by admin
Totti and Ilary, Ilary’s bags are a mystery: returned or found?

The showgirl would have found the “booty” by forcing a mysteriously locked door. The next hearing is on 11 November

Totti and Ilary continue to argue. At the moment the most debated topic is the showgirl’s bags, which the former captain of Roma, as he himself declared to Corriere della Sera, had hidden from her “hoping for an exchange” with the equally famous Rolexes she had taken possession of. she emptying his safety deposit boxes.

The news

A few days ago it seemed that Ilary’s designer bags had been returned. The news was seen as an opening towards the now ex-wife, but now a new version has emerged: according to FqMagazine the precious accessories by Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Hermes would always remain in the gigantic house where they both still live, even if they accessed it. by separate entrances. It would have been Ilary to find the “loot” the Spa. After having found the door locked, Blasi decided to have it forced by a blacksmith and inside her here are her bags. They will talk about it on November 11, the date of the second hearing in the trial with which she is trying to get from him what she is due. And viceversa.

November 3 – 5:20 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Malagò: "These athletes have all the skills to go further"

You may also like

Udinese-Ajax 25 years after the memories of the...

Pakistan, attack on former prime minister and cricket...

Rigas Futbola Skola – Fiorentina: live conference League...

Casa Milan, after 9 years the Rossoneri are...

Curling, Constantine’s third team in Sweden

Cycling on Mont Ventoux, the most iconic climb...

Musetti enchants Bercy! Eliminate Ruud in comeback and...

Dolomites in great liquid comeback the Cjarlins Muzane:...

Samsung Cup Cui Jing wins Yang Dingxin’s first...

Honda scooter 2023: new colors for SH125, SH150,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy