Home World Pope Francis in Bahrain, appeal for rights and against the death penalty
World

Pope Francis in Bahrain, appeal for rights and against the death penalty

by admin
Pope Francis in Bahrain, appeal for rights and against the death penalty

Manama (Bahrein) – Pope francesco appeals for the respect of “fundamental human rights” and asks that the right to life be guaranteed “also with regard to those who are punished”, in his first speech in Bahraina Gulf country where some political opponents of the ruling house were sentenced to death.

“I express my appreciation for the international conferences and for the meeting opportunities that this Kingdom organizes and fosters, especially focusing on respect, tolerance and religious freedom”, said Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the speech he addressed to the authorities at the the Sakhir Royal Palace, where the Pope arrived aboard a Fiat 500.

See also  Guo Shuqing: "Chinese system at risk if countermeasures are not taken"

You may also like

Aie: gas alarm only postponed, act immediately or...

Pakistan: attack on former premier Imran Khan, injured...

Nearly 24 million U.S. adults have ‘long-term new...

North Korea, missiles and threats: this is why...

[Internet Public Opinion]”It’s not wrong for young people...

Pakistan, former Prime Minister Khan wounded in the...

Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan shot

The confessions of Meghan Markle: from the failed...

Israel, Netanyahu’s coalition brings only 8 women to...

Migrants, Minister Ciriani: “Germany does not decide for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy