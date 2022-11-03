Manama (Bahrein) – Pope francesco appeals for the respect of “fundamental human rights” and asks that the right to life be guaranteed “also with regard to those who are punished”, in his first speech in Bahraina Gulf country where some political opponents of the ruling house were sentenced to death.

“I express my appreciation for the international conferences and for the meeting opportunities that this Kingdom organizes and fosters, especially focusing on respect, tolerance and religious freedom”, said Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the speech he addressed to the authorities at the the Sakhir Royal Palace, where the Pope arrived aboard a Fiat 500.