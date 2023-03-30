news-txt”>

“Napoli? I didn’t expect it like this, but I knew they were a good team. And they have a great coach… It was a perfect combination.” Thus Francesco Totti on Sky Sport speaking of the Neapolitan season and praising Luciano Spalletti, with whom the work of rapprochement continues after the stormy last year in yellow and red.

Speaking of Roma, however, he said: “He can reach the Champions League zone and I hope he does well in the Europa League, where he can go all the way”. While commenting on the criticisms of Mourinho and his overly defensive game, he replied that what matters “are the results and it doesn’t matter whether you play well or badly”. Finally, a joke about the national team and in particular about Retegui. “I saw him in some videos and he impressed me physically and mentally. I didn’t report it to Mancini, but he is a guy who deserves it and has a family that helps him behind him.

I think he will have a good future” concluded Totti.