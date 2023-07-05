Tour de France 2023, live: follow the fifth stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 5ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The fifth stage of the Tour de France, 162.7 kilometers long, between Pau and Laruns. The peloton gets to the heart of the matter with this first mountain stage.

Or ? First Pyrenean stage in this Tour. The peloton will start from Pau, go through Oloron-Sainte-Marie. The finish will be in Laruns. The Pyrénées-Atlantiques will be in the spotlight.

When ? The actual start was given at 1:25 p.m. and the riders should cross the finish line around 5:35 p.m. if they emerge at an average speed of 39 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Agathe Devitry, Oscar Korbosli and Denis Ménétrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

The route of the fifth stage of the Tour

