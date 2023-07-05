Home » The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, the wasted social”
The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, the wasted social”

by admin
The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, the wasted social”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, wasted social life”, edited by VITA, will be held in Palermo on Thursday 6 July at 17.30 in the headquarters of the Sicily Foundation at Palazzo Branciforte in Largo Gae Aulenti, 2. At the meeting, coordinated by the director of Vita Stefano Arduini, Davide Leone from Clac, Agostino Sella from Don Bosco 2000, Alessandro Ciulla from Eclettica, Salvatore Cacciola from En-Ergetica, Elisa Furnari from Fondazione èbbene, Tiziana…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The presentation of the fourth book "Sicily, the wasted social media" appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

