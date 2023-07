The world‘s most famous cycling race, the Tour de France, celebrates its 110th birthday this year. The three-week race kicked off on Saturday, July 1st, and the last stage of the “Old Lady” will leave twenty-two days later with the traditional finish in Paris on the Champs-Élysées. On Sport.cz, follow the program and the results of the individual stages, as well as the running order of the cyclists.

