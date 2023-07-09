Tour de France 2023, Woods wins on the Puy de Dome. Pogacar earns again on Vingegaard- breaking latest news

The ninth stage of the Tour de France, with arrival on the Puy de Dome, goes to the Canadian Michael Woods.

Michael Woods, Canadian of Israel-Premier Tech, wins the ninth stage of the Tour de France with arrival on the infamous Puy de Dome. Just 500 meters from the finish, after catching Jorgenson, he flies off to a historic success (Mohoric third). On the final ramps, 2 km from the finish line – in the yellow jersey group – only six remain (Kuss, Vingegaard, Pogacar, Simon Yates, Rodriguez and Pidcock). Finally, at -1.5, the attack by Pogacar, who sinks decisively at – 500 meters and gains another second on the yellow jersey Vingegaard, who still holds up the blow (he now has 17” over the Slovenian). Tuesday is the first rest day.

(Updating)

