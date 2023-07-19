Tour de France: Famoser Gall wins the queen stage

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say. The whole year is unbelievable, to win the queen stage here is unbelievable. A three-week race isn’t easy, but I’m the leader of the team. I’ve been feeling better and better the last few days. I was a bit afraid that I would be caught up in the last few kilometers,” said Gall with a jubilant reaction.

The 25-year-old is the fourth Austrian stage winner after Max Bulla (1931), Georg Totschnig (2005) and Patrick Konrad (2021). After the unfortunate stage on Sunday with three wheel changes, Gall had fallen behind, but after the strong individual time trial on Tuesday he still had his sights set on the top ten and a possible stage win.

Total now eighth

In the overall ranking, the 25-year-old AG2R driver improved to eighth place (+16:11 minutes), in the battle for the mountain jersey, Gall is only six points behind the leader Giulio Ciccone. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, once again extended his lead after his power demonstration in yesterday’s time trial as fourth on the stage.

Gall triumphed on Wednesday on the 17th stage, which included more than 5,400 meters of altitude difference, ahead of Brit Simon Yates. Gall soon found himself in a breakaway group of around 30 around Pello Bilbao, Yates and David Gaudu, who were ahead of him in the overall standings.

Successful attack

They started the 28.1 km long, dreaded climb to the Col de la Loze with half their personnel but with a lead of around two and a half minutes over the group around Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. 13 kilometers from the finish, Gall launched the decisive attack, quickly tore up a gap to the first pursuers and brought the success to the finish. None of the immediate opponents could follow him.

🥹First TDF, and first stage win for Felix Gall. We are definitely in tears. 🥹 First TDF, and first stage victory for Felix Gall. We are in tears.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/u4RlBzYx3k — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 19, 2023

“When I crossed the finish line, not much was going through my head. I’m just thankful for everything. I felt great all day. I knew this stage would be tough. Then I figured I could get a head start on the favorites on the final climb. I just felt good and tried it,” said Gall.

“I can’t say it was a childhood dream. A year and a half ago I couldn’t have imagined that I would be in this position now,” Gall was overwhelmed, who was hugged by his teammate Ben O’Connor at the award ceremony.

Vingegaard extends lead

In the overall standings, Vingegaard successfully defended the leader’s yellow jersey and once again significantly extended his lead. The defending champion from Denmark is now 7:35 minutes ahead of Pogacar. The two-time champion from Slovenia had to give up about 15 kilometers before the finish line and thus lost any chance of winning the Tour.

The Slovenian experienced the biggest slump of his career on Wednesday and had to bury all hopes of the yellow jersey. The most difficult section of the 28-kilometre climb with a gradient of up to 24 percent had not yet been reached.

Pogacar handicapped after crash

The brutal stage with 5,400 meters of altitude and four mountains began with a mishap for Pogacar. After 17 kilometers, the 24-year-old fell and suffered bleeding wounds on his left knee and elbow. At 2304 meters, the roof of the tour was too high for Pogacar, who is apparently ailing. “I can not anymore. I’m dead,” Pogacar radioed to his team car. Vingegaard reacted immediately and greatly increased the pace. Even a motorcycle blocking the road didn’t stop him.

Thursday is another day for the sprinters. The 184.9 kilometers from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse have only two small climbs in the fourth category, a total of only 1200 meters in altitude are collected. Belgian Jasper Philipsen will be hoping for his fifth stage win of this year’s Tour.

