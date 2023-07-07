Tour de France: Philipsen prevents Cavendish’s record

Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen won the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday. After 170 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, the Belgian sprinted ahead of Mark Cavendish, who initially missed out on his 35th stage win. The 38-year-old Briton holds the record for stage wins in the world‘s biggest cycling tour with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard remains in the overall leader’s yellow jersey.



07.07.2023 17.40

Online since today, 5.40 p.m

Philipsen, who wears the green jersey for the best sprinter, has already won his third stage of this tour. “We can’t be proud enough of how we did it as a team. We try everything we can. Already three wins. If anyone had told me that a week ago, I would have said they were crazy,” said the 25-year-old.

Superstar Cavendish came very close to his 35th stage win, which would have definitely surpassed Merckx. In 2010, at the last guest appearance of the tour in Bordeaux, Cavendish triumphed. There were no changes in the overall standings, the favorites Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar finished 22nd and 25th. East Tyrolean Felix Gall remains 56th and 20th overall.

Tour de France, seventh stage

Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km): 1. Jasper Philipsen BEL 3:46:28 2. Mark Cavendish GBR -“- 3. Biniam Girmay ERI -“- 4. Luca Mozzato ITA -“- 5. Dylan Groenewegen DOWN -“- 6. Jordi Meeus BEL -“- 7. Phil Bauhaus GER -“- 8. Bryan Coquard FRA -“- 9. Alexander Kristoff NOR -“- 10. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 22. Jonas Vingegaard DEN – “- 25. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 56.

Felix Gall

AUT

-“-

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

+ 0:57

110.

Michael Gogl

AUT

2:03

117.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

-“-

131.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:09

150.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

3:05

rating

Standing seven from 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 29:57:12 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:25 3. Jai Hindley AUS 1:34 4. Simon Yates GBR 3:14 5. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 3:3 6. Adam Yates GBR 3:40 7. David Gaudu FROM 4:03 8. Romain Bardet FROM 4:43 9. Tom Pidcock GBR -“- 10. Sepp Kuss USA 5:2

Felix Gall

AUT

8:19

41.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

34:19

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

46:56

88.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

1:05:16

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

1:15:45

122.

Michael Gogl

AUT

1:23:25

Etappenplan Tour de France 2023

01.07. 1. Stage Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (ESP, 209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07- 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10. Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07- 11. Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14. Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15. Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17. Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20. Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21. Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)