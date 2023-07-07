Home » Udinese – Official: Lorenzo Lucca is a new Juventus player
Udinese – Official: Lorenzo Lucca is a new Juventus player

“Physical strength, talent and sense of goal, this is the calling card of the new Juventus striker: Lorenzo Lucca is officially a new Udinese player. He arrives on loan with the right-of-purchase loan formula from Pisa and will be the new reinforcement for the Juventus attack”. Words that bode well for next season. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming market and outgoing. Marotta has decided and the sixth midfielder will arrive from Udine. Here are the contenders

July 7, 2023 (change July 7, 2023 | 16:08)

