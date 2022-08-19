Home Sports Tour de Limousin, Albanese unlocks: his fourth stage
Vincenzo Albanese is released on the roads of France. In Limoges, the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour du Limousin after 174 km, the 25-year-old Tuscan of Campania-based Eolo-Kometa beat the Spaniard Aranburu, always leader of the race, and Diego Ulissi. For Albanese, often placed, this is the second success that comes six years after the first: he won the Matteotti Trophy in July 2016 when he was still an amateur. At the Tour of Denmark, Jasper Philipsen, Belgian of Alpecin-Deceuninck, won sprint, with the American of Ineos Magnus Sheffield always leader.

