Vincenzo Albanese is released on the roads of France. In Limoges, the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour du Limousin after 174 km, the 25-year-old Tuscan of Campania-based Eolo-Kometa beat the Spaniard Aranburu, always leader of the race, and Diego Ulissi. For Albanese, often placed, this is the second success that comes six years after the first: he won the Matteotti Trophy in July 2016 when he was still an amateur. At the Tour of Denmark, Jasper Philipsen, Belgian of Alpecin-Deceuninck, won sprint, with the American of Ineos Magnus Sheffield always leader.