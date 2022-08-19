Two pilots of an airliner fell asleep in flight at 11 thousand meters in the skies of theEthiopia and they missed the scheduled landing at Addis Ababa airport. As reported by the newspaper The Aviation Heraldthe control tower of the Ethiopian port tried several times to contact the crew, but the two did not respond.

Flying over the runway, the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 autopilot disconnected, activating an alarm that woke the two pilots, who returned the aircraft to the Ethiopian capital, as documented by the portal’s radar. flightaware.com which highlights the 8-shaped route around the destination airport. The flight that departed from the Sudanese airport of Khartoum therefore arrived at its destination 25 minutes after flying over the runway for the first time.

The episode with a happy ending has alarmed the civil aviation sector which in the last few hours – since the high-altitude unscheduled event on 15 August came to the surface – has begun to question the possible causes. The “deeply troubling” incident involved “Africa’s largest airline,” aviation expert Alex Macheras noted on Twitter. “Pilot fatigue is nothing new and continues to represent one of the most significant threats to aviation safety internationally,” added Macheras, who then recalled a recent protest by British pilots against the low-cost airline Jet2 found guilty. , according to the Balpa trade union, to “not recognize” the problem of the pace of work that is too stressful and tiring for the crews.