Home World Pilots fall asleep in flight and miss their destination
World

Pilots fall asleep in flight and miss their destination

by admin
Pilots fall asleep in flight and miss their destination

Two pilots of an airliner fell asleep in flight at 11 thousand meters in the skies of theEthiopia and they missed the scheduled landing at Addis Ababa airport. As reported by the newspaper The Aviation Heraldthe control tower of the Ethiopian port tried several times to contact the crew, but the two did not respond.

London, a Virgin Atlantic flight turns back because the co-pilot did not complete the training

Flying over the runway, the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 autopilot disconnected, activating an alarm that woke the two pilots, who returned the aircraft to the Ethiopian capital, as documented by the portal’s radar. flightaware.com which highlights the 8-shaped route around the destination airport. The flight that departed from the Sudanese airport of Khartoum therefore arrived at its destination 25 minutes after flying over the runway for the first time.

Boeing 737 Max accidents, former chief test driver convicted: faces up to 100 years in prison

The episode with a happy ending has alarmed the civil aviation sector which in the last few hours – since the high-altitude unscheduled event on 15 August came to the surface – has begun to question the possible causes. The “deeply troubling” incident involved “Africa’s largest airline,” aviation expert Alex Macheras noted on Twitter. “Pilot fatigue is nothing new and continues to represent one of the most significant threats to aviation safety internationally,” added Macheras, who then recalled a recent protest by British pilots against the low-cost airline Jet2 found guilty. , according to the Balpa trade union, to “not recognize” the problem of the pace of work that is too stressful and tiring for the crews.

See also  Elections in France, Mélenchon the most voted by Muslims

Chinese plane crashed, the verdict of the black boxes: “It was voluntarily crashed”


You may also like

Ethiopia, pilots fall asleep in flight and miss...

The CDC admits that it failed to effectively...

Sanna Marin, check out a second video. The...

Two small planes collide in U.S. Northern California,...

News Review丨The first anniversary of the U.S. hastily...

Mexico, the massacre of 43 students in Ayotzinapa...

Roundup: U.S. created deep humanitarian catastrophe – Iraqis...

Ukraine latest news. President of Indonesia: «Xi and...

The Presidential Office of South Korea urges the...

Reporter’s Notes: Japan’s new crown epidemic has made...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy