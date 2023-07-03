Tour of Austria: Narvaez sprints into the leader’s jersey

Tour of Austria

The red jersey of the leader of the Tour of Austria changed hands on the second day. Jhonatan Narvaez snatched the overall lead from Germany’s Pascal Ackermann with his victory on stage two on Monday. The man from Ecuador prevailed after 158.8 km from St. Anton am Arlberg to Innsbruck in a gripping sprint to the finish. The Grossglockner is now waiting on Tuesday.



03.07.2023 14.54

Online since today, 2:54 p.m

Narvaez, who was still second behind Ackermann on the first stage in Dornbirn, this time beat Belgian Gianni Vermeesch and Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez from Spain in the sprint in front of the Innsbruck Hofburg. The 26-year-old also took the overall leader’s red jersey from Ackermann due to the time credit and is now nine seconds ahead of the German in the lead.

“It’s a very good feeling and I’m very happy that I was able to win today. It’s a beautiful country with beautiful roads. The upcoming stages don’t really suit me, but I’m glad that I can wear the red jersey now,” said day winner Narvaez, who also has a stage success at the Giro d’Italia 2020 in his vita.

ATTENTION ⚠️ The lizard 🐊🇪🇨 conquers Austria

.#TourOfAustria 🇦🇹 2023 | Stage 2 🛣️ | St Anton Arlberg›Innsbruck(158km)📍

.

Results 🗓️

.

Stage

1⃣ NARVÁEZ Jhonatan 🇪🇨 INEOS

2 ⃣ VERMEERSCH Gianni 🇧🇪 Alpecin mt

3⃣ SERRANO Javier 🇪🇸 EOLO mt

.

General 🏆

1⃣ NARVÁEZ Jhonatan 🇪🇨 INEOS pic.twitter.com/vU3O2nFC95 — Radio Pedal | Cycling (@RadioPedalEC) July 3, 2023

Kabas shows in escape group

The best Austrian in the second section was Mario Gamper, who crossed the finish line in eighth place at the same time as the winner. In the overall standings, Emanuel Zangerle, who was rated 42nd on Monday, moved up to seventh place and is the best red-white-red professional in the field after two stages.

From a home perspective, Maximilian Kabas in particular showed before the sprint to the finish. The 21-year-old native of Lower Austria, as part of a breakaway group of three, determined what was happening at the front up to 17 km from the finish and also won both category three mountain classifications in Axams, which was passed through twice on the way to the Tyrolean capital.

APA/EXPA/JFK The peloton followed the escapees in the Tyrolean Inn Valley for a long time

Speaking of the mountain classification: On Tuesday, the 148.5 km from Sillian in East Tyrol to St. Johann-Alpendorf in Salzburg’s Pongau is awaiting the climb over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. On the stage over the traditional “Roof of the Tour” the red jersey of the overall leader will probably change hands again – and possibly for the last time at the 2023 edition.

Tour of Austria

Second stage

St. Anton/Arlberg – Innsbruck (158.8 km): 1. Jhonatan Narvaez ECU 3:28:41 2. Gianni Vermeesch BEL gl. Time 3. Gonzalo Serrano Rodríguez ESP -“- 4. Marco Tizza ITA -“- 5. Felix Engelhardt GER -“- 6. Dominik Neuman CZE -“- 7. Louis Blouwe BEL -“- 8.

Mario Gamper

AUT -“- 9. Johan Meens BEL -“- 10. Lukas Rüegg SUI -“- Further (selection): 24. Pascal Ackermann GER -“- 38.

Tobias Bayer

AUT

-“-

31.

Alexander Hajek

AUT

-“-

42.

Emmanuel Singerle

AUT

-“-

rating

Standing in 2 of 5 stages: 1. Jonathan Narvaez ECU 6:51:31 2. Pascal Ackermann GER + 0:09 3. Gianni Vermeesch BEL 0:13 4. Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez ESP 0:15 5. Kim Heiduk GER -” – 6. Matthew Envelope NOW 0:1

Emmanuel Singerle

AUT 0:18 8 Felix Engelhardt GER 0:19 9 Dominik Neuman CZE -“- 10 Lukas Rüegg SUI -“- Next (selection): 14

Mario Gamper

AUT

-“-

19.

Tobias Bayer

AUT

-“-

37.

Alexander Hajek

AUT -“- Stage plan 2023 July 2nd Stage 1 Dornbirn – Dornbirn (147.6 km) July 3rd Stage 2 St. Anton – Innsbruck (158.8 km) July 4th Stage 3 Sillian – St. Johann/ Alpendorf (148.5 km) July 5, 4th stage St. Johann/Alpendorf – Steyr (197 km) July 6, 5th stage Ybbs – Sonntagberg (155.8 km)

Total distance: 807.7 km

Elevation meters: 11,201

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

