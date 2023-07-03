The video of the dad-bartender who pours milk for his son as if it were a cocktail is back viral – Corriere TV

In 2020 the video had already made the rounds of the web, now it’s back to hoarding clicks

The video of the dad-barman who prepares a bottle of powdered milk for his baby as if it were a cocktail has returned to gaining clicks on the net. The footage dates back to May 2020, but user curiosity has once again promoted it among the most viewed content on social networks. Thus the kitchen table is transformed into a bar counter: and while the dad-bartender whirls glasses and dispensers in the air, the son absorbedly enjoys his personal show. At the time of the video, Sany Bacsi – this is the name of the imaginative father – worked in a restaurant in Dubai. Today he is the corporate manager of a chain of luxury restaurants.

